Wizards vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Washington Wizards head to Miami to take on the Heat on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Wizards cover the 9.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Wizards vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Washington Wizards are 1-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-2 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 1-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-4 ATS this season.

Wizards vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Washington Wizards (+9.5) at 572 Miami Heat (-9.5); o/u 226

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 3, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Wizards vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Wizards when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Wizards Daily Fantasy Spin

Washington starting center Daniel Gafford has sat out the past two games with an ankle injury and he’s officially listed as questionable for Friday’s tilt with the Heat. Gafford is averaging 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 2 starts for the Wizards this season.

Wizards small forward Corey Kispert left the team’s last game with an ankle injury, and he’s also listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Kispert is averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 made three-pointers per game in 23.5 minutes per contest off the bench for Washington in 2023.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Miami small forward Caleb Martin has been ruled out for Friday night’s game with a knee injury. Martin averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 23 postseason contests for Miami last season.

Miami forwards Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kevin Love (shoulder) are both probable for Friday’s clash with Washington. Butler is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and Love is averaging 8.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest for the Heat this year.

Wizards vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Miami is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Miami’s last 10 games.

Miami is 47-62-3 ATS since the beginning of last season.

The over is 128-116-3 in Washington’s games since the beginning of the 2020 season. That ranks 4th in the NBA in that span.

Wizards vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Despite making the NBA Finals last season, Miami was the 5th-worst team against the spread last year at 46-58-3. They’re off to a 1-4 start against the spread this season. Part of that probably has to do with the Heat having some older players like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and Kyle Lowry. Some of it likely has to do with Miami’s motivation: they just want to win and don’t care if it’s by 15 points or 1 point. There’s also the fact that Miami went just 44-38 in the regular season last year. That likely didn’t help their record against the spread.

Washington is a young and unpredictable team. The addition of Jordan Poole means that the Wizards’ offensive ceiling has been raised in addition to their floor being lowered. With young teams, you are often surprised, sometimes in a positive way. For the above reasons, I’m taking the Wizards and the points in Miami on Friday.

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON WIZARDS +9.5