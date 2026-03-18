Wednesday NBA Best Bets March 18: Can the Rockets cover as home favorites?

Wednesday has over half of the league in action as the third week of March 2026 ramps up. It features 9 contests on a full NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 9:30 PM ET.

Can the Pelicans cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Clippers? Will the Lakers cover on the road against the Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets March 18 article.

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NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 over Los Angeles Clippers

I like New Orleans here. The Pelicans are in a prime spot to cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Clippers on Wednesday night. New Orleans has been highly reliable at the Smoothie King Center, boasting a 22-12-1 ATS record as the home team this year.

They also maintain momentum well, going 15-7 ATS after a win, and excel with standard preparation time, posting a 23-18-1 ATS mark on one day of rest this season. Furthermore, the Pelicans have dominated Western Conference opponents, going 29-14-1 ATS in conference matchups. Expect New Orleans to defend their home floor and win this game outright by a basket or more.

Final score projection: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 114, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 108.

NBA Best Bet: Los Angeles Lakers +2.5 over Houston Rockets

I’d take the Lakers in this one. Los Angeles is poised to cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Lakers have thrived in Western Conference matchups (25-20 ATS) and hold a solid 18-15 ATS road record this season.

L.A. has excelled with standard prep time, going 26-16 ATS on 1 day of rest and 22-16 ATS when playing opponents on equal rest this year. Riding a massive wave of momentum, the Lakers are a dominant 9-1 straight up and 9-1 ATS over their last 10 games overall. Expect Los Angeles to push for the outright upset.

Final score projection: LOS ANGELES LAKERS 116, HOUSTON ROCKETS 112.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets March 18

New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 Los Angeles Lakers +2.5

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