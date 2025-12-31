Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 31: Can the Spurs defeat the Knicks on New Year’s Eve?

Wednesday features 9 games on the NBA New Year’s Eve slate with start times ranging from 1:00 PM ET to 8:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites against the Bulls? Will the Spurs defeat the Knicks by 2+ points at the Frost Bank Center? Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 31 article.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 over Chicago Bulls

I like New Orleans here. The Pelicans are strong candidates to cover the 1.5-point spread on Wednesday by utilizing an offense that has dominated the Bulls twice already this season. What’s more, New Orleans enters this matchup with several betting trends on their side, boasting a 7-6 ATS record as the road team, a resilient 14-10-1 ATS mark after a loss, and a focused 12-7-1 ATS record on one day of rest this year. Historically, the Pelicans own this matchup, going 7-3 ATS and 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Chicago. New Orleans’ rebounding dominance and bench scoring should once again provide the edge against a short-handed Chicago squad. Final score projection: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 122, CHICAGO BULLS 114.

NBA Best Bet: San Antonio Spurs -1.5 over New York Knicks

I’d take the Spurs in this contest. San Antonio is in a good spot to cover the 1.5-point spread at the Frost Bank Center by leaning on a top-tier defense that ranks 9th in the NBA in points allowed (113.9 PPG) this year. The Spurs have been particularly reliable in South Texas, posting a strong 9-5-1 ATS record as the home team this season. Their disciplined play against varied competition is evident in their 6-5-1 ATS mark in non-conference games, and they remain sharp in high-leverage situations with a 9-5-2 ATS record when playing an opponent on equal rest. Behind Victor Wembanyama’s interior presence and an offense averaging 120.9 points per contest over their last 10 games, San Antonio is built to outlast New York’s rotation and should triumph by 2 points or more on New Year’s Eve. Final score projection: SAN ANTONIO SPURS 119, NEW YORK KNICKS 114.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 31

New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 San Antonio Spurs -1.5

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.