Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 17: Can Chicago cover as home dogs?

Wednesday night features just 2 games on the NBA slate. Can the Bulls cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs on Wednesday night? Will Minnesota defeat Memphis by 8+ points at home? Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 17 article.

NBA Best Bet: Chicago Bulls +5.5 over Cleveland Cavaliers

I like the Bulls here. Chicago can cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs by controlling the game’s pace and playing with efficiency. Chicago’s offense thrives in transition, and they push tempo, which helps neutralize Cleveland’s half-court execution. The Bulls’ defense has tightened enough of late to limit efficient scoring spurts. At home, the Bulls have been 4-1 ATS as underdogs this season, showing they compete regardless of the spread, and they’re 4-3 ATS in their last seven vs. the Cavs, proving they keep it close historically. Expect Chicago to manufacture extra possessions, exploit lapses in Cleveland’s defense, and stay within striking distance to cover the number. Final score projection: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 109, CHICAGO BULLS 105.

NBA Best Bet: Minnesota Timberwolves -7.5 over Memphis Grizzlies

I’d lean toward the Timberwolves in this one. Minnesota should cover the 7.5 points at home by controlling the tempo and limiting Memphis’s transition chances. The Timberwolves are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 vs. Memphis, showing a strong historical edge. What’s more, Minnesota has been solid in a few different rest scenarios in 2025-26. To wit, the Timberwolves are 4-3 ATS this season when playing with a rest advantage, and they have a 3-2 ATS mark when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. Minnesota’s disciplined half-court sets and efficient defense should keep the Grizzlies in check while generating enough offense to stay comfortably ahead throughout. Final score projection: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 118, MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 109.

