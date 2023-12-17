Warriors vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Sunday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Warriors cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Trail Blazers betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 11-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-14 ATS this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 6-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Matchup & Betting Odds

577 Golden State Warriors (-4.5) at 578 Portland Trail Blazers (+4.5); o/u 233.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely due to his role in an on-court altercation on December 12th. There is currently no timetable for his return. Draymond Green is one of Golden State’s better defenders and one of their more vocal leaders. He’s averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in 15 starts for Golden State this year.

Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II will miss Sunday’s game with a torn right calf. He has been cleared to participate in some on-court individual work and will be re-evaluated in about a week. Payton is averaging 5.9 points per game in 2023.

Portland Trail Blazers Daily Fantasy Spin

Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons was excellent in his team’s 131-120 home loss to Dallas on Saturday night. In that game, the fifth-year man had 33 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. He shot 13 of 22 from the field and 2 of 8 from deep while sinking all 5 of his free throw tries. Simons leads Portland in scoring with 24.6 points per game on the campaign.

Portland forward Jerami Grant was also solid in his team’s home loss on Saturday night. The Syracuse alum put up 27 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 12 of 20 from the field in the loss.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

Portland is 3-1 ATS playing on no rest this season. That’s the third-best mark in the league.

Portland is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

Golden State is 9-18 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season. That’s the fourth-worst record in the league during that span.

Golden State is 8-10 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

Golden State has struggled mightily in the month of December. The Warriors are 2-4 straight up this month and 3-3 ATS. Golden State’s two outright wins came by a combined 8 points. One of those wins was a 110-106 home victory over these very same Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors were able to get that result with Draymond Green. He’ll sit out Sunday’s game due to a suspension.

Portland has lost six straight games, but they’ve managed to score at least 112 points in every loss, save for the aforementioned defeat to Golden State on December 6. The Blazers will be playing on the second night of a home back-to-back, so they won’t have to travel for this contest. The Warriors on the other hand will make the short trip from San Francisco to Portland ahead of this game after defeating Brooklyn 124-120 at home on Saturday night. Golden State is an old club while Portland is a young team, and I think the Trail Blazers’ young legs prove to be the difference in this game. I’m taking Portland and the points at home on Sunday night.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS +4.5