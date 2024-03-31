Warriors vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Spurs cover the 8.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 39-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-32-1 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 18-56 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-36 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Golden State Warriors (-8.5) at 542 San Antonio Spurs (+8.5); o/u 227.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: NBA TV

Warriors vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Dario Saric will sit out Sunday’s road tilt with the Spurs as he deals with right knee soreness. Saric is averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 17.4 minutes per contest this season.

Warriors wing players Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson are both questionable to play on Sunday due to knee injuries. Kuminga has missed the team’s past two games while Thompson sat out the club’s last contest. Thompson is second on the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game while Kuminga is third on the club in that category with 16.3 points per game this year.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan won’t play on Sunday due to left ankle soreness. The second-year player out of Baylor is putting up 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in 73 starts for San Antonio this year.

San Antonio small forward Keldon Johnson will also sit out Sunday’s home date with Golden State. He has a left foot sprain. Johnson is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 29.6 minutes per contest coming primarily off the bench this season.

Warriors vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Golden State is a league-best 25-11 ATS as the road team this season.

San Antonio is 15-16 ATS as a home underdog this season.

San Antonio is 33-34 ATS as an underdog this season.

Warriors vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

The injury report will loom large in this game. Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson are both questionable to play with knee injuries, but I think the Warriors have enough depth to withstand the absence of one or both of those players. San Antonio cannot say the same.

The Spurs won’t have Keldon Johnson or Jeremy Sochan for this game. Johnson is third on the team in scoring and third in minutes played while Sochan is fourth on the team in scoring and second in minutes played in 2024. Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama might have another massive game on Sunday, but I don’t think it will be enough to keep his team competitive throughout. I’m laying the points with the Warriors in San Antonio on Sunday night.

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -8.5