Warriors vs. Pacers Pick: Can Indy cover the double-digit spread?

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 1:33 am by Alex Becker

INDIANAPOLIS — The Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday as Indiana navigates serious injury setbacks. Our Warriors vs. Pacers prediction weighs whether Golden State’s depth and pace edge holds up over the full 48 minutes.

The Golden State Warriors are 4-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-2 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 0-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Warriors vs Pacers Odds

Warriors vs. Pacers Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Warriors −450 / Pacers +340

Warriors −450 / Pacers +340 Spread: Warriors −10.5 / Pacers +10.5

Warriors −10.5 / Pacers +10.5 Total: 231.5 Over (-110)/Under(-110)

231.5 Over (-110)/Under(-110) Start Time: 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 1, 2025

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 1, 2025 Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN TV: NBA TV

Warriors vs. Pacers Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Golden State thrives in transition and uses pace to get high-efficiency looks; Indiana may look to limit the total number of possessions due to injuries and a depleted lineup.

Golden State thrives in transition and uses pace to get high-efficiency looks; Indiana may look to limit the total number of possessions due to injuries and a depleted lineup. On-Ball Creation: The Warriors’ creation revolves around Stephen Curry with Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga taking on secondary roles; Indiana will be missing multiple starting guards, which could increase their turnover risk.

The Warriors’ creation revolves around Stephen Curry with Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga taking on secondary roles; Indiana will be missing multiple starting guards, which could increase their turnover risk. Interior & Glass: Indiana is 20th in rebound rate, their frontcourt depth and interior presence are limited, giving Golden State a chance to control the glass.

Indiana is 20th in rebound rate, their frontcourt depth and interior presence are limited, giving Golden State a chance to control the glass. Injury/Status: Pacers remain without starters Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), and Andrew Nembhard (shoulder). Warriors’ main rotation players are all healthy and ready to go.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Golden State is 13-16-2 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Golden State is 29-31-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Indiana is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Golden State.

Indiana is 29-23-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

59% of the public bets are currently on Golden State -10.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Golden State seeks to bounce back after a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday; Indiana looks to halt a losing streak and earn their first outright win of the season.

Totals note: At 231.5, pace suppression from the Pacers’ injuries favors the under unless both teams shoot above average from three-point range.

Warriors vs. Pacers Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Pacers +10.5 (−110). Our Warriors vs. Pacers prediction leans on Indiana’s backcourt depth, homecourt advantage, and superb ATS record of 8-2 against in their last 10 games against Golden State.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.