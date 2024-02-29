Warriors vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to New York to face the Knicks on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Knicks cover the 4-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 30-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-25-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 35-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 30-27-2 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Golden State Warriors (-4) at 540 New York Knicks (+4); o/u 224.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Warriors vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins will sit out Thursday’s road clash with the Knicks due to a personal matter. Wiggins is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 27.2 minutes per contest for Golden State this season. In his stead, the Warriors will likely trot out some combination of Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, and Moses Moody.

Golden State point guard Chris Paul returned to the lineup in his team’s 123-112 road win over Washington on Tuesday. Paul had been out since January 5th with a broken hand. He recorded 9 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals in 22 minutes of action to help his club secure the victory.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks forwards Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) will both sit out against the Warriors on Thursday. Randle is second on the team in scoring with 24.0 points per game while Anunoby is fourth on the club in scoring with 15.6 points per game this year.

Making matters worse for New York is the uncertain status of leading scorer Jalen Brunson. Brunson missed the team’s last game with neck cervical spasms, and he’s questionable to play on Thursday. Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring with 27.7 points per game this year.

Warriors vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Golden State is an NBA-best 18-8 ATS as the road team this season.

New York is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

New York is 3-5-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Warriors vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Golden State has been playing extremely well of late. Since January 30th, the Warriors are 11-3 straight up. For the season, Golden State is 8-4 ATS as a road favorite and a league-best 19-9-1 ATS after a win in 2024. The Warriors won’t have Andrew Wiggins available on Thursday, but that should allow Klay Thompson to slide back into the starting lineup.

The Knicks won’t have OG Anunoby or Julius Randle on Thursday night, and Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable. That means the Knicks will be without two of their top four scorers and their leading scorer’s status is uncertain heading into the game. What’s worse, New York is 10-12 ATS in non-conference games, and 9-15-2 ATS as an underdog this year. The latter figure is the fourth-worst mark in the league. For all of the above reasons, I like Golden State to win and cover in Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -4