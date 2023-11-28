Warriors vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Sacramento to face the Kings on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Kings cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Warriors vs. Kings betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Golden State Warriors are 8-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-11 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 9-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-6 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Golden State Warriors (+3) at 556 Sacramento Kings (-3); o/u 238.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: TNT

Warriors vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Golden State power forward Draymond Green has been suspended for the team’s last five games due to his role in an on-court brawl two weeks ago, but he’s eligible to return for Tuesday night’s game in Sacramento. Green is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in 22.2 minutes per contest for the Warriors this season.

Warriors power forward Dario Saric was incredible in his team’s 118-112 win over the Spurs on Friday night. In that game, Saric poured in 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field, grabbed 7 rebounds, doled out 4 assists, and nabbed 2 steals. He may take on a lesser role with Draymond Green back in the fold on Tuesday.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings small forward Keegan Murray is doubtful to play against the Warriors on Tuesday as he nurses a back injury. Murray is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 13 starts for Sacramento this season.

Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox was in control during his team’s 124-111 road win over Minnesota on Friday night. In that game, the Kentucky alum had 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists while shooting 14 of 32 from the field and 3 of 7 from deep.

Warriors vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 30-19-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season. That’s the third-best mark in the league over that stretch.

Sacramento is 32-26-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Golden State is 9-20 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league during that span.

Golden State is 11-22 ATS in division games since the start of last season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league in that timeframe.

Warriors vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

It looks like the Warriors dynasty might be officially over. They only have one player averaging more than 15 points per game on their roster (Steph Curry) and their offense ranks 13th in the league in both offensive efficiency and points scored per game this season. What’s worse, the Warriors have been subpar against the number in several different situations this year. Golden State is 5-9 ATS in conference games and 1-3 ATS in division games this season. The Warriors are also only 4-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. I like Sacramento’s offense and their homecourt advantage, and they’ve already proven they can play with Golden State, as they took the Warriors to the brink in the playoffs last season. I’m on the Kings at home in this one.

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -3