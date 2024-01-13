Warriors vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Warriors cover the 11.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 18-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-20 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 26-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-21-1 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Golden State Warriors (+11.5) at 530 Milwaukee Bucks (-11.5); o/u 246.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: NBA TV

Warriors vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors point guard Chris Paul won’t play Saturday due to a broken hand. He recently had surgery on said hand and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Paul is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists per game this year.

Golden State shooting guard Moses Moody will also sit out Saturday as he deals with a left calf strain. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he’ll be out until at least January 19th. Moody is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

Warriors power forward Draymond Green didn’t play Friday and he’ll likely be unavailable for Saturday’s game as well. Green is ramping up his conditioning after being re-instated from his league-mandated suspension that was handed down last month.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks power forward Bobby Portis was sensational in his club’s 135-102 home blowout win over the Celtics on Thursday night. The Arkansas alum posted 28 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 11 of 18 from the floor and 5 of 6 from long range. Portis is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Milwaukee this year.

Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double of his own on Thursday. The Greek Freak recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds while shooting a sizzling 10 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe. Antetkounmpo is averaging 31.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season.

Warriors vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 12-15 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Golden State is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Milwaukee is 40-39-5 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 32-29-3 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Warriors vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Warriors will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest. They defeated the Bulls in Chicago 140-131 on Friday night and needed to hit 20 three-pointers to do it. Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson all played over 30 minutes in that game, so they could be fatigued once the game gets underway on Saturday.

The Bucks are flying high. Milwaukee smashed Boston 135-102 at home on Thursday night in front of a national TV audience on TNT. The Celtics were themselves playing on the second night of a back-to-back. That’s likely why this line is so inflated. Because of the quick turnaround, and who will be available for the Warriors, I still like the Bucks in this one. I’ll be laying the points with Milwaukee at home on Saturday night.

Warriors vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -11.5