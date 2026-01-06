Tuesday NBA Best Bets Jan. 6: Can the Grizzlies cover at home vs. the Spurs?

Tuesday features 6 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET. Can the Grizzlies cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Spurs? Will the Mavericks defeat the Kings by 6+ points at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento? The Mavs-Kings game is the late game on NBC and Peacock. I’ll pick both contests below. Read on for our Tuesday NBA Best Bets Jan. 6 article.

NBA Best Bet: Memphis Grizzlies +6.5 over San Antonio Spurs

I like Memphis here. The Grizzlies are in a strong position to cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs this Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the challenge of a condensed schedule, Memphis has proven remarkably resilient, posting a 4-3 ATS record when playing with a rest disadvantage this season. This grit is even more apparent in high-stakes rivalry games; the Grizzlies have been a profitable bet in rivalry matchups, carrying a 4-3 ATS mark in division games. With the energy of the FedEx Forum crowd behind them and a proven track record of grinding out results against familiar foes even when fatigued, expect Memphis to keep this game closer than the oddsmakers suggest and successfully cover the number. Final score projection: SAN ANTONIO SPURS 118, MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 115.

NBA Best Bet: Sacramento Kings +5.5 over Dallas Mavericks

I’d take Sacramento in this one. The Kings are a compelling pick to cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs this Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavericks arrive with star power, Sacramento has historically risen to the occasion in this specific matchup, boasting a solid 6-4 straight-up record over their last 10 games against Dallas. More importantly for bettors, the Kings have consistently outperformed oddsmakers’ expectations in this series, putting together a stout 6-3-1 ATS mark in that same 10-game stretch. With the home-court advantage at the Golden 1 Center and a proven ability to either win outright or keep games within a possession against this opponent, the Kings are well-positioned to reward those taking the points. Final score projection: SACRAMENTO KINGS 120, DALLAS MAVERICKS 116.

Tuesday NBA Best Bets Jan. 6

Memphis Grizzlies +6.5 Sacramento Kings +5.5

