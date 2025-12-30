Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 30: Can Memphis knock off Philly at home?

Tuesday features 4 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 8:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET. Can the Grizzlies cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the 76ers? Will the Celtics defeat the Jazz by 8+ points at the Delta Center? Read on for our Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 30 article.

NBA Best Bet: Memphis Grizzlies -1.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I like Memphis here. The Grizzlies are primed to cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites on Tuesday, bolstered by a dominant history against Philadelphia, going 7-3 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings with the Sixers. Memphis has also been reliable against the number lately, posting a 6-4 ATS record in their last 10 games overall. What’s more, the Grizzlies have been consistently outworking opponents on the glass, ranking 4th in the NBA in rebounding this year. With Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring a defense that forces nearly 15 turnovers per game, the Grizzlies should capitalize on a 76ers team struggling to play well consistently. Final score projection: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 117, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 113.

NBA Best Bet: Utah Jazz +7.5 over Boston Celtics

I’d take the Jazz in this game. Utah is in a good spot to cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs on Tuesday, as evidenced by their impressive 11-5 ATS record as a home underdog this season. Utah’s efficiency at the Delta Center is bolstered by their 4-3 ATS mark when playing with a rest advantage and a solid 6-5 ATS record following a win this year. While Boston remains a formidable opponent, the Jazz’s ability to protect their home court is significant—they have covered in 13 of their 18 home games overall in 2025. With Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George leading a top-five scoring offense, expect Utah to keep the pressure on a Celtics team that struggled in their previous meeting this season. Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 122, UTAH JAZZ 117.

