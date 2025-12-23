Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 23: Can Utah cover as home underdogs?

Tuesday features 14 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET. Can the Jazz cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Grizzlies on Tuesday night? Will Orlando defeat Portland by 2+ points Tuesday night at the Moda Center? Read on for our Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 23 article.

NBA Best Bet: Utah Jazz +2.5 over Memphis Grizzlies

I like the Jazz here. Utah projects to cover the 2.5 points at home vs. Memphis by controlling the game’s pace and playing with efficiency. To that end, the Jazz like to push the tempo in transition while limiting cluttered possessions that could be thwarted by the Grizzlies’ half-court defense. Utah’s efficient shot selection and strong home offense should exploit Memphis’ defensive lapses, especially late. Contextually, Utah is 10-4 ATS as a home underdog this season, 10-7 ATS after a loss this year, and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 vs. Memphis, showing consistent value in spots like this. Expect the Jazz to stay competitive throughout and pull this game out late. Final score projection: UTAH JAZZ 124, MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 119.

NBA Best Bet: Portland Trail Blazers +1.5 over Orlando Magic

I’d take Portland in this contest. Portland should cover the 1.5 points at home against Orlando by setting a fast pace, playing efficient offense, pushing transition opportunities, and exploiting defensive mismatches. The Blazers are 10-6 ATS after a loss, 7-1 ATS as a home underdog, and 5-3 ATS in non-conference games this season, showing they bounce back and take care of business in favorable spots. With Orlando’s defense vulnerable to pace, Portland’s spacing and scoring should prove to be the difference in this one. Final score projection: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 118, ORLANDO MAGIC 112.

