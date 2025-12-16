Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 16: Can NY win and cover in the NBA Cup Final?

Tuesday night features the NBA Cup championship game on Prime Video at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Can the Knicks cover the 2.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites on Tuesday night? Will both teams combine to score over the total of 230.5 points? Read on for our Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 16 column.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

NBA Best Bet: San Antonio Spurs +2.5 over New York Knicks

I like the Spurs here. San Antonio’s ability to dictate pace with a balanced offensive attack and improved defense gives them a clear path to cover the 2.5 points against New York in the NBA Cup final. The Spurs rank near league average in scoring and have boosted efficiency with Victor Wembanyama available—even off the bench—after his return helped greatly in their semifinal win over the Thunder. San Antonio’s switchable defense and ability to push tempo could prove pivotal against the Knicks, who like to use half-court sets to generate good shots. Historically, this matchup trends in San Antonio’s favor, with the Spurs 7-3 ATS in their last 10 vs. New York and 6-3 ATS in their last 9 overall. Final score projection: See next pick.

NBA Best Bet: Under the total of 230.5 for Spurs vs. Knicks

I’d lean toward the under on the total of 230.5 in the NBA Cup championship. Even if the pace is solid early, a neutral-court championship setting usually tightens rotations and heightens defensive focus late. San Antonio has been more disciplined defensively during this run, while New York is most comfortable grinding out possessions and utilizing half-court efficiency rather than looking to run. With both teams capable of switching and protecting the rim—and the likelihood of slower, possession-by-possession basketball in the fourth quarter—the game profiles more like a high-220s total than a true shootout. Final score projection: SAN ANTONIO SPURS 116, NEW YORK KNICKS 112.

Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 16

San Antonio Spurs +2.5 Under 230.5 for San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

🥅 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.