Tuesday NBA Best Bets April 7: Will Hornets Cover Spread vs. Celtics?

Tuesday night’s NBA slate is all about value on competitive underdogs, especially with playoff positioning tightening across the Eastern Conference. With several teams clustered in the play-in race, effort, urgency, and matchup edges become even more important than raw talent.

These three picks lean into that — grabbing points with motivated teams in tight, high-leverage games.

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Brooklyn Nets +2 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

This is a classic “ugly dog with value” spot — and the numbers support it.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the worst records in the East (near the bottom of the standings), while the Milwaukee Bucks have also struggled this season and sit outside serious playoff contention.

So why back Brooklyn?

Milwaukee has been wildly inconsistent and has struggled defensively

The Bucks have dropped multiple games to non-playoff teams recently

Brooklyn, despite its record, plays better at home and has nothing to lose

We’ve also seen how volatile Brooklyn games can be — but that works in your favor as a small home underdog. If this turns into a close game late (which is likely given both teams’ inconsistency), getting points is key.

Betting angle:

This is less about trusting the Nets and more about fading a Bucks team that hasn’t separated from anyone all year.

👉 Pick: Nets +2

Miami Heat +1.5 vs. Toronto Raptors

This is one of the strongest situational spots on the board.

The Miami Heat are firmly in the playoff mix and still fighting for seeding, currently hovering around the play-in range in a tightly packed East.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are slightly ahead in the standings but have been inconsistent down the stretch.

Key matchup edges:

Miami ranks top-tier in scoring (120+ PPG) this season

this season They also bring a more physical, playoff-style defense

Toronto has struggled to close games against disciplined teams

We also just saw Toronto get handled by Boston in back-to-back games, showing vulnerability against structured offenses and elite wings.

Miami, on the other hand, thrives in grind-it-out games and has been one of the better ATS teams this season.

Betting angle:

This is a near pick’em — and in those spots, you want the more battle-tested, playoff-ready team.

👉 Pick: Heat +1.5

Charlotte Hornets +4.5 at Boston Celtics

At first glance, this looks dangerous — but there’s value here.

The Boston Celtics are one of the top teams in the East and closing in on the No. 2 seed.

They’ve also been dominant offensively, recently putting up historic scoring stretches.

However…

The Charlotte Hornets are right in the play-in race and have every reason to compete.

Why this spread is playable:

Charlotte ranks top-5 in rebounding , giving them extra possessions

, giving them extra possessions They’ve been competitive against stronger teams when pace increases

Boston, while elite, has shown occasional lapses defending the three

Also, late-season spots like this often bring:

Reduced minutes for stars

Backdoor cover opportunities

More variance due to rotation changes

Charlotte already showed recently they can dominate weaker teams — and when they’re locked in offensively, they can hang with anyone.

Betting angle:

Boston likely wins — but 4.5 points is a bit too much given Charlotte’s urgency and ability to stay competitive.

👉 Pick: Hornets +4.5

Tuesday NBA Best Bets April 7

Brooklyn Nets +2

Miami Heat +1.5

Charlotte Hornets +4.5

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