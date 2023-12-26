Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to OKC to face the Thunder on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 22-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-11-2 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 18-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-8-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Minnesota Timberwolves (+3.5) at 506 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5); o/u 226.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the team’s last game with a knee injury, and he’s questionable to play in Tuesday night’s road showdown with the Thunder. Towns is recording 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 made three-pointers per game for Minnesota this season.

If Towns is unable to play, Minnesota will likely turn to fourth-year center Naz Reid to slide into the power forward spot. Reid is third on the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder forward Jalen Williams is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Timberwolves due to an illness. Williams is averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Oklahoma City this year.

Oklahoma City shooting guard Josh Giddey missed the team’s last game with a left ankle sprain. He’s officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s home date with Minnesota. Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 26 starts for the Thunder in 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 7-8 ATS as the road team this season.

Minnesota is 11-12 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last season.

Oklahoma City is a league-best 6-1-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Oklahoma City is 10-5 ATS as the home team this season.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The injury report could be a major factor in this contest. Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable, and he’s second on the club in scoring. Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey are both questionable for OKC and they rank second and fourth on the club in scoring, respectively. I think Oklahoma City is the deeper team, and should therefore be able to overcome any potential absences.

The Thunder have been terrific against the number all season in a variety of situations. Oklahoma City has the best record overall against the spread this year at 18-8-1 and the third-best record in division games at 3-1-1 ATS. Furthermore, the Thunder are 11-5 ATS as a favorite and 12-7-1 ATS in conference games thus far in 2023. The public is on Minnesota, but the Timberwolves are only 2-4 ATS as a road underdog this season. I’m on the best team in the NBA against the number this season: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -3.5