Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 25-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-16-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 21-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-16 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5) at 518 Dallas Mavericks (+2.5); o/u 230.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was excellent in his team’s 122-95 road win over Houston on Friday. In that game, the former #1 overall pick put up 24 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. He shot 2 of 5 from deep and converted all 6 of his free throw attempts in the win.

Minnesota center Rudy Gobert also played well in his team’s win over Houston on Friday night. The French big man recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while shooting an efficient 6 of 7 from the field. Gobert leads the team in rebounding with 11.9 boards per game this year.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber (toe) and point guard Dante Exum (heel) will both sit out Sunday’s home date with the Timberwolves. Dallas has a bevy of players with uncertain injury situations ahead of this game.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (ankle), power forward Markieff Morris (illness), forward Richaun Holmes (personal), and power forward Grant Williams (ankle) are all officially listed as questionable to play for the Mavs on Sunday. Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is listed as doubtful to play with a left ankle sprain against the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Dallas.

Minnesota is 6-5 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Dallas is 1-3 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Dallas is 9-11 ATS after a win this season.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

There’s a lot of uncertainty with the Mavericks’ lineup ahead of this contest as center Dereck Lively II is doubtful, point guard Dante Exum is out, and point guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s game. Mavs power forward Grant Williams is also questionable. Both Williams and Lively would be key against a team like Minnesota who has two excellent big men in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota has also beaten Dallas by double-digits twice already this season. The Timberwolves are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against the Mavericks and 6-4 ATS in that same span. Minnesota has been terrific in situations with a quick turnaround this season. The T’Wolves are 13-9-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. I think Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards plays like the best player on the court on Sunday and spurs the Timberwolves to an outright win by 3 points or more.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -2.5