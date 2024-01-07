Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

    The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are 25-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-16-2 ATS this season.

    The Dallas Mavericks are 21-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-16 ATS this season.

    Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

    517 Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5) at 518 Dallas Mavericks (+2.5); o/u 230.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

    Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was excellent in his team’s 122-95 road win over Houston on Friday. In that game, the former #1 overall pick put up 24 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. He shot 2 of 5 from deep and converted all 6 of his free throw attempts in the win.

    Minnesota center Rudy Gobert also played well in his team’s win over Houston on Friday night. The French big man recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while shooting an efficient 6 of 7 from the field. Gobert leads the team in rebounding with 11.9 boards per game this year. 

    Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber (toe) and point guard Dante Exum (heel) will both sit out Sunday’s home date with the Timberwolves. Dallas has a bevy of players with uncertain injury situations ahead of this game.

    Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (ankle), power forward Markieff Morris (illness), forward Richaun Holmes (personal), and power forward Grant Williams (ankle) are all officially listed as questionable to play for the Mavs on Sunday. Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is listed as doubtful to play with a left ankle sprain against the Timberwolves.

    Minnesota is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Dallas.

    Minnesota is 6-5 ATS as a road favorite this season.

    Dallas is 1-3 ATS as a home underdog this season.

    Dallas is 9-11 ATS after a win this season.

    Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

    There’s a lot of uncertainty with the Mavericks’ lineup ahead of this contest as center Dereck Lively II is doubtful, point guard Dante Exum is out, and point guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s game. Mavs power forward Grant Williams is also questionable. Both Williams and Lively would be key against a team like Minnesota who has two excellent big men in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

    Minnesota has also beaten Dallas by double-digits twice already this season. The Timberwolves are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against the Mavericks and 6-4 ATS in that same span. Minnesota has been terrific in situations with a quick turnaround this season. The T’Wolves are 13-9-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. I think Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards plays like the best player on the court on Sunday and spurs the Timberwolves to an outright win by 3 points or more.

    Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -2.5   

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com