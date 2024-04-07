Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Sunday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Lakers cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 53-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-36-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 45-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-41 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

585 Minnesota Timberwolves (+2.5) at 586 Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5); o/u 224.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 99% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns won’t play against the Lakers on Sunday night. He’s dealing with a surgically repaired meniscus in his left knee. Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season. There’s a chance he could be back before the end of the regular season.

In Towns’ stead, the Timberwolves have been playing Naz Reid at center. The LSU alum is averaging 18.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest in three games of action this month.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), power forward Christian Wood (knee), and point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Timberwolves. The biggest loss among that group is Vanderbilt, as he’s one of the team’s better defenders and was averaging 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 20 minutes per contest before getting injured.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that Vanderbilt will be re-evaluated this week, while Wood and Hood-Schifino are both out indefinitely.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 23-24 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Minnesota.

Los Angeles is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

These two teams played each other a month ago in Los Angeles. The Lakers won that showdown 120-109 in Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 10th. Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t play in that game, and he won’t suit up for this matchup on Sunday either. The Timberwolves had won the previous two contests between these two teams earlier this season. Both games were in Minnesota. The T’Wolves beat the Lakers 118-111 on December 21st and 108-106 on December 30th. This game will likely look more like the last contest between these clubs than the first two.

Los Angeles is playing for their playoff lives. As of this writing, the Lakers are the #8 seed in the Western Conference. This means they would be in the Play-In Tournament if they remain where they are in the standings. But, by the looks of things, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t want to be in the Play-In. Since March 18th, the Lakers are 9-1 straight up and 7-3 ATS. With four games remaining in the regular season including Sunday’s contest, I could see the Lakers making a run and winning out to end the season. Such a scenario would have L.A. likely avoiding the Play-In Tournament. For reasons centering around motivation and momentum, I like the Lakers to win and cover at home in L.A. on Sunday night.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -2.5