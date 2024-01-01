Timberwolves vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to New York to face the Knicks on Monday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Knicks cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 24-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-14-2 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 17-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-15-2 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5) at 502 New York Knicks (+1.5); o/u 223.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was superb in his club’s 108-106 home win over the Lakers on Saturday night. In that game, the Georgia alum put up 31 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 made three-pointers. He shot 10 of 23 from the field and 9 of 11 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Minnesota backup center Naz Reid was also terrific in his team’s home win on Saturday. In that contest, the fifth-year man out of LSU recorded 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Reid hit 8 of 11 shots from the floor, 2 of 5 from long range, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

The New York Knicks just completed a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors on December 30th. The Knicks sent shooting guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. In exchange they received small forward OG Anunoby, power forward Precious Achiuwa, and point guard Malachi Flynn.

Barrett was third on the Knicks in scoring with 18.2 points per game and Quickley was fourth on the club in scoring with 15.0 points per game this year. Also of note, Malachi Flynn has been ruled out with an ankle injury for Monday’s game. Despite that, it’s very possible that OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa could make their respective Knicks’ debuts against the Timberwolves on Monday.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 11-9-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in non-conference games this season.

New York is 4-6 ATS in non-conference games this season.

New York is 5-9-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The losses of both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley could lead to a shock to the system of the Knicks. To wit, Barrett had made 26 starts for New York this year while Quickley averaged 24.0 minutes per game off the bench. It will likely take some time for the Knicks to adjust to not having two of their more prominent scorers on the club anymore.

Minnesota currently has the second-best straight-up record in the league and the best straight-up record in the Western Conference at 24-7 this season. The key has been the Timberwolves’ defense. Minnesota leads the league in opponent points per game (107.4) and defensive efficiency (1.049) this season. It’s likely that defense that has allowed the Wolves to go 5-4 ATS as a road favorite and 12-7-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. I think Minnesota catches New York in a transitional stage and the Timberwolves win the game outright by a basket or more in New York on Monday afternoon.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -1.5