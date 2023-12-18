Timberwolves vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Miami to face the Heat on Monday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 1-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 19-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-9-2 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 15-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-15 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Minnesota Timberwolves (+1) at 508 Miami Heat (-1); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Timberwolves vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is questionable for Monday night’s clash with the Heat due to a right hip pointer. Edwards is one of Minnesota’s best players and is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for the T’Wolves this season.

Minnesota power forward Jaden McDaniels is questionable for Monday’s game with a groin contusion. McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 13 starts for Minnesota thus far in 2023.

Minnesota forward Josh Minott is questionable with an illness for Monday night’s road tilt with Miami. The Memphis alum is shooting 57.1% from the field in 11 games of action this year.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Monday’s game due to general soreness. The 37-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for Miami this season.

Miami small forward Jimmy Butler was otherworldly in his team’s 118-116 home win over Chicago on Saturday night. In that game, the Marquette alum had 28 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals while hitting 9 of 18 shots from the field. To top it all off, Butler hit a 19-foot stepback jumper at the buzzer to provide his team the required margin for victory.

Timberwolves vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Miami.

Minnesota is 9-7-2 ATS after a win this season.

Miami is 3-9 ATS as the home team this season. That’s the third-worst mark in the league.

Miami is 4-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Timberwolves vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards all the way up to game time. His competitive edge and offensive acumen make him an extremely valuable player for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have a bevy of numbers on their side in this contest. Minnesota is 7-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season and 10-4-2 ATS when playing an opponent on 1 day of rest this year. Furthermore, the Timberwolves are 6-2 in non-conference games this year, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the NBA in 2023. For those reasons, I like Minnesota to win and cover on the road in Miami on Monday night.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +1