Thursday NBA Best Bets March 26: Can NY snap Charlotte’s winning streak?

Thursday has one-fifth of the league in action as the fourth week of March 2026 ramps up. It features 3 contests on a light NBA slate with all 3 games starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Can the Pistons cover against the Pelicans at home without Cade Cunningham? Will the Knicks cover on the road against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets March 26 article.

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NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans +5.5 over Detroit Pistons

I like the Pelicans here. Expect New Orleans to cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Pelicans are built for this exact spot, boasting a strong 26-20-1 ATS record after a loss and a 31-26-1 ATS mark as underdogs this season.

New Orleans remains competitive away from home, sitting at 19-16 ATS as the road team this year. They also capitalize on favorable scheduling scenarios, going 10-4 ATS when playing with a rest advantage and 24-19-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest in 2025-26. Crucially, Detroit’s leading scorer, Cade Cunningham, will miss the game with a chest injury. Take the plucky underdog New Orleans Pelicans in this one.

Final score projection: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 116, DETROIT PISTONS 115.

NBA Best Bet: New York Knicks +1.5 over Charlotte Hornets

I’d take the Knicks in this one. Expect New York to cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. The Knicks are built for this spot, boasting an 8-6 ATS record as an underdog and a solid 26-22 ATS mark following a win this season.

New York also handles different scheduling situations well, going 26-23 ATS on 1 day of rest and 22-20 ATS when playing opponents on equal rest this year. Historically, New York has dominated this matchup, going 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Charlotte. Take the surging Knicks on the road.

Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 117, CHARLOTTE HORNETS 110.

Thursday NBA Best Bets March 26

New Orleans Pelicans +5.5 New York Knicks +1.5

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