Thursday NBA Best Bets March 19: Will Orlando cash as underdogs?

Thursday has just over half of the league in action as the third week of March 2026 ramps up. It features 8 contests on a full NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

Can the Hornets cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites against the Magic? Will the 76ers cover on the road against the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets March 19 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +4.5 over Charlotte Hornets

I like Orlando here. The Magic are in a prime spot to cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Hornets on Thursday night. Orlando has historically owned this matchup, going 7-3 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings with Charlotte.

The Magic have bounced back exceptionally well, sitting at 16-13 ATS after a loss this season. When catching points, they consistently hold their own, boasting a 13-12 ATS record as underdogs and a solid 9-8 ATS mark as road underdogs this season. Orlando’s gritty defense and underrated shot-creation make them a high-value play here.

Final score projection: ORLANDO MAGIC 114, CHARLOTTE HORNETS 111.

NBA Best Bet: Sacramento Kings +3.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I’d take the Kings in this one. The Kings are perfectly positioned to cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs against Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Sixers are severely hobbled, playing without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. due to injuries.

Lacking their primary offensive engines, Philadelphia will likely struggle to keep pace. Meanwhile, Sacramento is surging, entering the matchup 4-2 straight up and a stellar 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Expect the Kings to capitalize on the depleted Sixers roster with a solid performance, putting them in position for an outright win.

Final score projection: SACRAMENTO KINGS 112, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 110.

Thursday NBA Best Bets March 19

Orlando Magic +4.5 Sacramento Kings +3.5

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