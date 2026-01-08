Thursday NBA Best Bets Jan. 8: Will Timberwolves stay hot vs. Cavs?

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 11:45 am by Anthony Rome

Tonight’s NBA slate offers an intriguing mix of mismatches, value spreads, and teams trending in different directions. Our Thursday NBA Best Bets Jan. 8 column dives into three of the most compelling wagers on the board, including the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup in Minnesota between the Cavs and Timberwolves.

NBA Best Bet: Hornets -4 (vs. Pacers)

Why We’re Backing the Hornets

The Hornets (-4) line is spot-on. Charlotte enters off a dominant 124–97 win at OKC, where Brandon Miller flirted with 30 points and Kon Knueppel made multiple threes in an offensive explosion. That victory was no fluke; it capped a stretch where Charlotte has been both competitive and efficient enough to beat inferior teams.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are in freefall, losers of 13 straight and the worst home team in the league. Indiana’s defense has broken down repeatedly — and they simply lack the firepower to keep pace with Charlotte’s scorers like LaMelo Ball, Miller, and Miles Bridges. Most projections lean Hornets on both the moneyline and spread.

Keys to the Pick

Hornets’ offense clicking: Charlotte showed the ability to put up points in bunches and defend just enough to suppress lesser offenses.

Pacers’ misery continues: Indiana’s rotations are thin, recent losses are ugly, and their struggles against even below-average defenses make covering difficult.

Prediction: Hornets cover (-4)

NBA Best Bet: Timberwolves -2.5 (vs. Cavs)

Trend & Talent Favor Minnesota

The Wolves are one of the more complete teams in the league this season, ranking well in both offensive and defensive efficiency — and they’re sitting comfortably as a road favorite tonight (-2.5). Minnesota’s balance comes from elite two-way scoring from Anthony Edwards and strong frontcourt play with Rudy Gobert anchoring the defense.

Cleveland has beaten Minnesota before this season, including a convincing 128–107 win, but that result feels like an outlier rather than the rule; Minnesota’s current form suggests they control games on both ends more consistently.

Injury & Availability

Cleveland’s injury issues — with Dean Wade, Max Strus, Chris Livingston, and Luke Travers all out or questionable — sap their depth and offensive flow. Conversely, Minnesota’s primary contributors are healthy and playing connected basketball.

Keys to the Pick

Home court cushion: Wolves excel at home, especially in physical matchups where they can slow tempo and grind.

Cavaliers thin: Without several rotation players, Cleveland’s spacing and defensive versatility take a hit.

Prediction: Timberwolves -2.5

NBA Best Bet: Jazz +7 (vs. Mavericks)

Why Jazz Value Is Real Tonight

This one is a classic “line too wide” spot. The Jazz (+7) are on a five-game losing streak, and that’s why bookmakers are putting Dallas so far ahead. But that slide has more to do with defensive lapses and tough scheduling than outright talent gaps.

Matchup & Context

Utah can score — especially with stars like Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George , who combined for 54 points recently in an OT loss.

Mavericks do have advantages on paper, but road struggles and inconsistent play make a 7+ point beatdown far from certain. Several predictive models project this as a closer game than the spread suggests.

Why This Line Inflates Jazz

Dallas is favored because of perceived talent advantage, but Utah’s ability to keep games close at home and rebounds from their recent defensive lapses gives them real ATS value — especially with a number as big as +7.

Keys to the Pick

Jazz scoring upside vs. Mavericks defense: Utah isn’t going to shy away offensively, and talent like Markkanen can keep them in striking distance.

Spread vs. performance gap: Dallas’ road inconsistencies historically tend to inflate home underdog covers.

Prediction: Jazz +7

Thursday NBA Best Bets Jan. 8

Charlotte Hornets -4 Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 Utah Jazz +7

