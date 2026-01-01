Thursday NBA Best Bets Jan 1: Can Dallas win outright against Philly on New Year’s Day?

Thursday features 5 games on the NBA New Year’s Day slate with start times ranging from 6:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET. Can the Mavericks cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs against the 76ers? Will the Celtics defeat the Kings by 10+ points at the Golden 1 Center? Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets Jan. 1 article.

NBA Best Bet: Dallas Mavericks +1.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I like Dallas here. The Mavericks are primed to cover the 1.5-point spread and secure an outright win by capitalizing on their significant home-court advantage at the American Airlines Center. While their overall record reflects a rebuilding phase, the Mavericks have been a reliable bet in this specific spot, boasting a 10-8 ATS record as the home team and an impressive 13-10 ATS mark as an underdog this season. Their success against out-of-conference opponents is even more pronounced, with an 8-4 ATS record in non-conference games this year. With the length of Anthony Davis anchoring the paint and the dynamic playmaking of rookie Cooper Flagg, Dallas has the defensive tools to stifle Philadelphia’s perimeter attack and control the tempo. Final score projection: DALLAS MAVERICKS 118, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 114.

NBA Best Bet: Sacramento Kings +9.5 over Boston Celtics

I’d take the Kings in this game. Sacramento has a strong opportunity to cover the 9.5-point spread as home underdogs by capitalizing on a Jayson Tatum-less Celtics squad and continuing their own recent string of gritty performances. Despite the absence of Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have shown resilience of late, posting a 5-2 ATS record in their last 7 games overall. What’s more, Sacramento has been competitive against Boston recently, as they’ve posted a 2-1 ATS mark in their last 3 meetings against the Celtics.

Sacramento’s offense, led by DeMar DeRozan (18.5 PPG) and a revitalized Russell Westbrook (7.0 APG), matches up well against a Boston defense that, while elite, may struggle with the Kings’ top-12 pace (105.0). This will also be Boston’s 4th straight road game in the span of 7 days. If Keegan Murray can capitalize on open perimeter looks, the Kings should keep this within 3 possessions. Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 116, SACRAMENTO KINGS 110.

