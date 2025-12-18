Thursday NBA Best Bets Dec. 18: Can Atlanta cover as road favorites?

Thursday night features 12 games on the NBA slate. Can the Hornets cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Hawks on Thursday night? Will Denver defeat Orlando by 8+ points at home? Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets Dec. 18 article.

NBA Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets +5.5 over Atlanta Hawks

I like the Hornets here. Charlotte should cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Hawks on Thursday night because they’ve been a solid ATS underdog this season (12-10) and have historically owned this matchup, going 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Atlanta. Charlotte’s competitive pace and improved scoring (116.6 PPG) mean that they stay in games even when outmatched on paper, and Atlanta has had recent defensive lapses that have kept some contests close. Expect a tight, back-and-forth affair where the Hornets stay within the number. Final score projection: CHARLOTTE HORNETS 118, ATLANTA HAWKS 115.

NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +7.5 over Denver Nuggets

I’d take Orlando in this one. The Magic should cover the 7.5-point spread at Denver because they’ve been reliable as underdogs (4-3 ATS this season) and particularly effective in non-conference games (4-1 ATS) this year. Historically, the Magic has fared well against the Nuggets. Orlando is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 matchups vs. Denver. Orlando’s defense and pace have kept them competitive even against elite offenses, and Denver hasn’t dominated ATS at home recently despite its strong straight-up record. Expect the Magic to stay within striking distance and force a close contest rather than this game turning into a blowout. Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 115, ORLANDO MAGIC 109.

