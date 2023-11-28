Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Timberwolves cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Thunder vs. Timberwolves betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 11-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-4 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 12-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-7 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Oklahoma City Thunder (+3.5) at 552 Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5); o/u 227.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder shooting guard Jalen Williams has missed the team’s last three games with a left hip strain, but he’s listed as probable for Tuesday’s contest against the Timberwolves. Williams is having a terrific year as he’s averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Oklahoma City center Chet Holmgren was great in his team’s 127-123 home loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. The Gonzaga alum had 33 points on 13 of 21 shooting from the field and 5 of 11 shooting from beyond the arc. Holmgren rounded out his night with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocked shots.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Minnesota power forward Jaden McDaniels will miss Tuesday’s game due to a right ankle sprain. He’s targeting late December for a return. McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points per game in 23.6 minutes per contest for the Timberwolves this season.

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was tremendous in his team’s 119-97 road win over the Grizzlies on Sunday. The Ohio State alum had 18 points, shot 6 of 9 from three-point range, and doled out a game-high 10 assists.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Minnesota is 7-1 ATS as the home team this season.

The Timberwolves are 11-7 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

The Timberwolves are 2-0 ATS in division games this season.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

For whatever reason, the Timberwolves have been excellent at home this season. Minnesota is second in the NBA in home point differential at +13.5 points per game in 2023. The key to this has been the Timberwolves’ defense. Minnesota is only allowing 100.9 points per game at home this season, which is the second-best mark in the league. They rank first in the NBA in defensive efficiency and rank third in the NBA in blocked shots per game. Minnesota center Rudy Gobert is the anchor of their defense and the Timberwolves have multiple players that are plus-defenders on the perimeter. Oklahoma City has been superb against the number this season, but I think Minnesota’s home-court advantage and stifling defense give them the edge. I’m laying the points with the Timberwolves at home on Tuesday.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -3.5