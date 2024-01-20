Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Thunder vs. Timberwolves

    The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder are 28-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-13-1 ATS this season.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves are 30-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-18-2 ATS this season.

    Thunder vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

    559 Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) at 560 Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5); o/u 229.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    Thunder vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

    Thunder guard Luguentz Dort missed the club’s last game with an illness and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with said illness. Dort is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game across 39 starts for Oklahoma City this year. 

    Thunder point guard Tre Mann and small forward Keyontae Johnson had both been dealing with illnesses, but they’re both listed as probable to play against the Timberwolves on Saturday night. Both players are averaging between 9 and 12 minutes per game on the campaign.  

    Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

    Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was tremendous in his team’s 118-103 home win over the Grizzlies on Thursday night. In that contest, the 7-footer from France logged 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocked shots. He made 5 of 10 shots from the field and converted 7 of his 10 free throw tries.

    Minnesota point guard Mike Conley was also good in his team’s win over Memphis. The Ohio State alum posted 17 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. He sunk 7 of 11 shots from the field and 3 of 6 attempts from long range in the victory.

    Oklahoma City is 18-9 ATS after a win this season.

    Oklahoma City is 11-8-1 ATS as the road team this season.

    Minnesota is 12-13-2 ATS in conference games this season.

    Minnesota is 17-23-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

    Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

    Oklahoma City is one of the best teams in the league against the number this year. The Thunder are 27-13-1 ATS overall in 2023-2024, which is tied for the best record in the league. Oklahoma City is also 9-5-1 ATS as an underdog and 17-7 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Furthermore, the Thunder are 7-1-1 ATS against division opponents this season, which is the best mark in the league. They’ll be facing their Northwest division foes, the Timberwolves, in Minnesota on Saturday night.

    The Timberwolves have played the Thunder twice this season already. Minnesota won the first matchup at home 106-103 on November 28th. Then the T’Wolves got boat raced in Oklahoma City when the Thunder trounced them 129-106 on December 26th. Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 8 games straight up, but 4 of those wins came over Orlando, Portland, Detroit, and Memphis. As good as Minnesota has been this season, I think the Thunder are right there with them. Because of that, I’ll be taking Oklahoma City and the points on the road in this contest.

    Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +2.5 

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com