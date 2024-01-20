Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 28-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-13-1 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 30-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-18-2 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) at 560 Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5); o/u 229.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort missed the club’s last game with an illness and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with said illness. Dort is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game across 39 starts for Oklahoma City this year.

Thunder point guard Tre Mann and small forward Keyontae Johnson had both been dealing with illnesses, but they’re both listed as probable to play against the Timberwolves on Saturday night. Both players are averaging between 9 and 12 minutes per game on the campaign.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was tremendous in his team’s 118-103 home win over the Grizzlies on Thursday night. In that contest, the 7-footer from France logged 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocked shots. He made 5 of 10 shots from the field and converted 7 of his 10 free throw tries.

Minnesota point guard Mike Conley was also good in his team’s win over Memphis. The Ohio State alum posted 17 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. He sunk 7 of 11 shots from the field and 3 of 6 attempts from long range in the victory.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 18-9 ATS after a win this season.

Oklahoma City is 11-8-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Minnesota is 12-13-2 ATS in conference games this season.

Minnesota is 17-23-2 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Oklahoma City is one of the best teams in the league against the number this year. The Thunder are 27-13-1 ATS overall in 2023-2024, which is tied for the best record in the league. Oklahoma City is also 9-5-1 ATS as an underdog and 17-7 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Furthermore, the Thunder are 7-1-1 ATS against division opponents this season, which is the best mark in the league. They’ll be facing their Northwest division foes, the Timberwolves, in Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Timberwolves have played the Thunder twice this season already. Minnesota won the first matchup at home 106-103 on November 28th. Then the T’Wolves got boat raced in Oklahoma City when the Thunder trounced them 129-106 on December 26th. Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 8 games straight up, but 4 of those wins came over Orlando, Portland, Detroit, and Memphis. As good as Minnesota has been this season, I think the Thunder are right there with them. Because of that, I’ll be taking Oklahoma City and the points on the road in this contest.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +2.5