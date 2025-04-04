Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction: Will OKC cover 12 straight games?

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 7-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 64-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 49-24-4 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 50-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 41-35-1 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Oklahoma City Thunder (-7) at 570 Houston Rockets (+7); o/u 231.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Thunder vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (toe), forward Jaylin Williams (ankle), guard Alex Ducas (quadriceps), and forward Ousmane Dieng (calf) will all miss Friday night’s game against the Rockets.

The biggest loss among that group is likely Jaylin Williams. The third-year man out of Arkansas is averaging 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 made three-pointers per game in 16.6 minutes per contest this year.

With Jaylin Williams out of the lineup, Oklahoma City reserve forward Kenrich Williams could see an uptick in minutes on the road against Houston on Friday night.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks will miss Friday’s game against the Thunder due to a suspension. Brooks picked up his 16th technical foul against the Jazz on Wednesday for kicking Collin Sexton in the groin area. Under NBA rules, an automatic one-game suspension is issued when a player records their 16th technical foul of the season. Brooks is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.5 made three-pointers per game for the Rockets this season. With Brooks out of commission, Houston could allot more minutes to forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

Thunder vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 11-0 ATS in their last 11 games.

Oklahoma City is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston.

Houston is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Houston is 53-69-4 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Thunder vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Oklahoma City has been on an absolute tear against the number this season. The Thunder have the best record in the NBA against the spread this season at 49-24-4. That’s a 67.1% cover rate. Only the Thunder, Cavaliers, and Raptors are covering at a clip of 60% or better this season.

OKC is 47-23-4 ATS as a favorite and 22-12-2 ATS as the road team this season. Both of those marks lead the NBA this year. What’s more, the Thunder are 27-19 ATS in conference games and 33-10-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Houston won’t have Dillon Brooks for this game, and he’s one of their better defenders. His absence means Oklahoma City should have no problem scoring and covering this game by three possessions on the road on Friday night. I’m laying the points with the Thunder. The pick is Oklahoma City -7 points over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -7