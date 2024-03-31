Thunder vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to MSG to face the Knicks on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Thunder cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 51-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-30-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 44-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-32-3 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Oklahoma City Thunder (+3.5) at 546 New York Knicks (-3.5); o/u 215.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Thunder vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed the team’s last two games with a right quad contusion, and he’s doubtful to play against the Knicks on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the NBA in scoring with 30.4 points per game this season.

Oklahoma City shooting guard Josh Giddey stepped up in SGA’s absence on Friday. In his team’s 128-103 win over Phoenix, the Australian national posted team highs in points with 23, rebounds with 7, and assists with 9. He may take on a bigger role if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains out of the lineup for the next few games or so.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks forwards Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) will both sit out against the Thunder this weekend. Randle is averaging 24.0 points per game and Anunoby is posting 14.9 points per contest this season.

New York center Mitchell Robinson is questionable to play on Sunday with a left ankle sprain. Robinson is putting up 6.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this year.

Knicks shooting guard Alec Burks (shoulder) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (wrist) are both listed as probable to play in their club’s home date with the Thunder on Sunday. Both players are averaging a tick over 7 points per game in 2024.

Thunder vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 1-2 straight up without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season.

New York is 16-11 ATS as a home favorite this season.

New York is 24-16-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Thunder vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The Thunder will be without their dynamic playmaker and best overall player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for this contest. SGA is averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this season. He is third in the NBA in PER and fourth in the league in player impact estimate in 2024. OKC is 1-2 straight up without Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup this year, and they’ll likely miss him against New York on Sunday.

The Knicks are playing well of late. New York is 7-3 straight up and 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games. What’s more, the Knicks are 25-19-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 17-10-1 ATS after a loss this season. The latter figure is the fourth-best mark in the league. I think the loss of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be too much for Oklahoma City to overcome, so I’m laying the points with New York at home in this game.

Thunder vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -3.5