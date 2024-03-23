Suns vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Spurs cover the 9.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 41-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-40-2 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 15-55 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-35 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Phoenix Suns (-9.5) at 566 San Antonio Spurs (+9.5); o/u 228.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Suns vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns forward Josh Okogie is questionable to play in his team’s game against the Spurs on Saturday night. He’s nursing a lower abdominal strain. Okogie is averaging 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest in 17.1 minutes per game this season.

Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic is dealing with an orbital contusion, but he’s probable to play against San Antonio on Saturday. The Bosnian big man is posting a stat line of 11.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1 block per game in 2024.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama had a monster game in his team’s 99-97 home loss to the Grizzlies on Friday night. In that game, the French national accumulated 31 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. He shot 11 of 24 from the field and 6 of 10 from the foul line in the loss.

San Antonio point guard Tre Jones was also solid in his team’s home loss on Friday night. The Duke alum posted 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. He shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 2 of 4 from three-point range. Jones is averaging 9.8 points per game on the campaign.

Suns vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Phoenix is 14-18-1 ATS as the road team this season.

San Antonio is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

San Antonio is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against Phoenix.

Suns vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

The Suns have been subpar against the number all season. Phoenix is 21-29-2 ATS as a favorite and 7-10-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season. Furthermore, the Suns are 17-24 ATS in conference games and 13-25-2 ATS after a win this season. The latter figure is the second-worst mark in the league.

San Antonio has played Phoenix well this season. The Spurs beat the Suns both times these two clubs played each other. Both games were in Phoenix, with San Antonio winning the first matchup 115-114 on Halloween and the second matchup 132-121 on November 2nd. The Spurs are also 28-26 ATS after a loss and 22-20 ATS in conference games this year. San Antonio might be 15-55 straight up this season, but they are 35-35 against the number in 2024. Because of the matchup and the amount of points, I like San Antonio to cover this contest at home on Saturday night.

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +9.5