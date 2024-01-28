Suns vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns Head to Orlando to face the Magic on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Magic betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 26-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-27-2 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 23-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-17 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Phoenix Suns (-1.5) at 524 Orlando Magic (+1.5); o/u 227.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Suns vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal (nose) and center Jusuf Nurkic (thumb) are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s road tilt with the Magic. Beal is third on the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game and Nurkic leads the club in rebounding with 10.3 boards per game.

Phoenix center Bol Bol will sit out Sunday’s game with a right foot sprain. The Oregon alum is averaging 3.4 points per game in 7.2 minutes per contest this season. With Bol Bol out and Nurkic listed as questionable, the Suns may give more minutes to forwards Keita Bates-Diop, Chimezie Metu, and Drew Eubanks this weekend.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Orlando shooting guard Gary Harris won’t suit up Sunday against Phoenix. He’s nursing a right calf strain. Harris is putting up 7.1 points per game in 22.8 minutes per contest primarily off the bench this season. Anthony Black should see an uptick in playing time due to Harris sitting out.

Magic point guard Jalen Suggs left his team’s last game with a left knee contusion, but he’s listed as probable to play against the Suns at home on Sunday. Suggs is having the best season of his career in 2024, as he’s logging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across 41 starts.

Suns vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 86-84-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Phoenix is 54-52-4 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

Orlando is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The under is 24-20-1 in Orlando’s games this season.

The over is 23-21-1 in Phoenix’s games this season.

Suns vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Phoenix’s offense has really started to click over the past two and a half weeks. The Suns are 7-1 straight up since their road win over the Lakers on January 11th. They’ve gone 3-4-1 ATS in that same span, but the problem was the number itself: Phoenix was favored by at least 2.5 points in every game except the Lakers game. The Suns will only have to win by 2 points to cover against the Magic on Sunday.

Orlando’s youth has begun to show. The Magic are 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games and just 3-6 ATS over that stretch. During their current tailspin, Orlando has losses to Miami, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Memphis on their ledger. It’s fair to say that Phoenix is much better than those teams. I think Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both have big scoring nights and the Suns win this one outright by a basket or more in Orlando on Sunday.

Suns vs. Magic Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -1.5