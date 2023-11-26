Suns vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to New York to face the Knicks on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Suns vs. Knicks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Phoenix Suns are 10-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-7-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 9-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-5-2 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Phoenix Suns (+3.5) at 522 New York Knicks (-3.5); o/u 220.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Suns vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns forward Kevin Durant missed his team’s last game on Friday with right foot soreness, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s road tilt with the Knicks. Durant is second in the NBA in scoring this season with 31.4 points per game.

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal will miss Sunday’s game with a lower back strain. Beal is averaging 17.3 points per game in three contests for Phoenix in 2023.

Phoenix power forward Drew Eubanks is probable to play Sunday with a left ankle injury, and shooting guard Yuta Watanabe is questionable to play with a left quad contusion. Both players average over 18 minutes per game.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is probable to play on Sunday with a right shoulder injury. Brunson leads New York in scoring this season with 24.2 points per game and ranks second on the club in assists with 4.9 dimes per game.

New York point guard Immanuel Quickley had a big game in his team’s 100-98 win over Miami on Friday. In that contest, Quickley scored 20 points in 26 minutes off the bench, shot 8 of 17 from the field, grabbed 4 rebounds, and doled out 2 assists.

Suns vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

The over is 8-2 in Phoenix’s last 10 games.

The Knicks are 5-2-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

New York is 3-2-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Phoenix is 11-16-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

The over is 59-47-3 in Phoenix’s games since the beginning of last season.

Suns vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The key to this game is the injury status of Kevin Durant. He sat out his team’s last game, which the Suns won on the road against a bad Memphis team 110-89 on Friday night. If Durant doesn’t play or is limited, it might have a bigger effect on the outcome of this game than his absence did against the Grizzlies.

The Knicks have the fifth-best overall record against the spread since the start of last season at 58-44-6. New York has excelled as a favorite since the start of last season. The Knicks are 31-22-2 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season, and that’s the fourth-best mark in the league over that stretch. Phoenix has won 6 straight games, but 4 of those came over Utah (twice), Portland, and Memphis. I think the Suns’ winning streak comes to an end in Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening.

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -3.5