Suns vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Friday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Kings betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 47-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-44-2 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 45-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-39-1 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

583 Phoenix Suns (-5) at 584 Sacramento Kings (+5); o/u 225.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: NBA TV

Suns vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns forward Kevin Durant had an impactful game in his team’s 124-108 road win over the Clippers on Wednesday night. In that game, the former #2 overall pick recorded 24 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal. Durant is tied for the team lead in scoring with 27.2 points per game this season.

Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic did everything but score in his team’s comfortable win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The Bosnian 7-footer only scored 3 points but registered 19 rebounds, 10 assists, and a blocked shot. Nurkic is averaging a double-double with 11.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guards Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee) will both miss Friday’s game and the rest of the regular season. Huerter averaged 10.2 points per contest in 24.4 minutes per game while Monk was putting up 15.4 points in 26.0 minutes per game this season. Monk may return in the playoffs while Huerter will hopefully be ready to play next season.

Kings center JaVale McGee (illness) and guard Jordan Ford (hip) both missed their team’s game against the Pelicans on Thursday night. Both players are questionable for Friday’s matchup with the Suns.

Suns vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Phoenix is 21-18-2 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Sacramento is 10-12 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Sacramento is 5-9 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Suns vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

Phoenix will be very motivated for this game. The Suns would currently be in the play-in if the season ended today, but they’re only a game back from New Orleans. The Pelicans hold the #6 seed in the West, which is the final non-play-in playoff spot. What’s more, the Suns will have the rest advantage in this contest as they last played in L.A. on Wednesday, while Sacramento lost at home to New Orleans on Thursday night.

The Kings are scuffling a bit since the injury to sixth man Malik Monk. Monk was averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game on 44.1% shooting from the field. He accumulated those numbers while only playing 26.0 minutes per game. Without Monk, Sacramento’s offense is less dynamic, and their second unit is weaker and frequently struggles to score. That’s going to be a problem against a team like Phoenix who has multiple elite scorers that can create their own offense. For that reason among others, I like the Suns to win and cover on the road in Sacramento on Friday night.

Suns vs. Kings Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -5