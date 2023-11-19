Suns vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns remain in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Suns vs. Jazz betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-6-1 ATS this season.

The Utah Jazz are 4-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-6 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Phoenix Suns (-4.5) at 568 Utah Jazz (+4.5); o/u 239.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: NBA TV

Suns vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns small forward Yuta Watanabe is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jazz with a left quad contusion. Watanabe is averaging 5.3 points per game in 18.6 minutes per contest for Phoenix this season.

Phoenix won’t have Bradley Beal on Sunday as he’s been ruled out with a lower back strain. Beal has only played in 3 games for the Suns this year. In those games, he’s averaged 17.3 points per game in 28.7 minutes per contest.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Utah center Walker Kessler is out for Sunday and beyond with a sprained UCL in his left elbow. Kessler is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per contest in 8 games for Utah this season.

Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson went off in his team’s 131-128 home loss to Phoenix on Friday night. In that game, Clarkson poured in 37 points on 14 of 26 shooting from the field and 5 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc. Friday was Clarkson’s second consecutive 30-point game, and he’s averaging 23 points per contest in 8 games this month.

Suns vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

The over is 9-3 in Utah’s games this season.

The over is 8-4 in Phoenix’s games this season.

Phoenix is 102-95-3 ATS overall since the start of the 2021 season.

Phoenix is 51-46-2 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Suns vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Phoenix is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Utah. The most recent game between these two teams took place on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Suns beat the Jazz 131-128 in a game where Phoenix was favored by 5.5 points. The Jazz only covered because Jordan Clarkson hit a late three-pointer to trim the final margin from 6 points to 3 points.

Utah shot 50.6% from the field in that game, which was much better than their season-long shooting percentage of 46.4%. The Jazz also shot 44.4% from three-point range in Friday’s loss, which is far better than their season-long three-point shooting percentage of 37.5%. And finally, Utah had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.375 in their game against Phoenix on Friday. That’s far superior to their season-long assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.583. I think the Jazz come back to Earth a bit on Sunday and fall by 5 points or more to the Suns in Utah.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -4.5