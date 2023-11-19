    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Suns vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Suns vs. Jazz

    The Phoenix Suns remain in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Suns vs. Jazz betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Phoenix Suns are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-6-1 ATS this season.

    The Utah Jazz are 4-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-6 ATS this season.

    Suns vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 Phoenix Suns (-4.5) at 568 Utah Jazz (+4.5); o/u 239.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    TV: NBA TV

    Suns vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

    Suns small forward Yuta Watanabe is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jazz with a left quad contusion. Watanabe is averaging 5.3 points per game in 18.6 minutes per contest for Phoenix this season.

    Phoenix won’t have Bradley Beal on Sunday as he’s been ruled out with a lower back strain. Beal has only played in 3 games for the Suns this year. In those games, he’s averaged 17.3 points per game in 28.7 minutes per contest. 

    Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

    Utah center Walker Kessler is out for Sunday and beyond with a sprained UCL in his left elbow. Kessler is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per contest in 8 games for Utah this season.

    Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson went off in his team’s 131-128 home loss to Phoenix on Friday night. In that game, Clarkson poured in 37 points on 14 of 26 shooting from the field and 5 of 10 shooting from beyond the arc. Friday was Clarkson’s second consecutive 30-point game, and he’s averaging 23 points per contest in 8 games this month.  

    The over is 9-3 in Utah’s games this season.

    The over is 8-4 in Phoenix’s games this season.

    Phoenix is 102-95-3 ATS overall since the start of the 2021 season.

    Phoenix is 51-46-2 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2021 season.

    Suns vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

    Phoenix is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Utah. The most recent game between these two teams took place on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Suns beat the Jazz 131-128 in a game where Phoenix was favored by 5.5 points. The Jazz only covered because Jordan Clarkson hit a late three-pointer to trim the final margin from 6 points to 3 points. 

    Utah shot 50.6% from the field in that game, which was much better than their season-long shooting percentage of 46.4%. The Jazz also shot 44.4% from three-point range in Friday’s loss, which is far better than their season-long three-point shooting percentage of 37.5%. And finally, Utah had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.375 in their game against Phoenix on Friday. That’s far superior to their season-long assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.583. I think the Jazz come back to Earth a bit on Sunday and fall by 5 points or more to the Suns in Utah.  

    Suns vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -4.5 

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com