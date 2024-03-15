Suns vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 9.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Hornets betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 38-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-39-2 ATS this season.

The Charlotte Hornets are 17-49 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-39 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Hornets Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Phoenix Suns (-9.5) at 514 Charlotte Hornets (+9.5); o/u 217.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: NBA TV

Suns vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon missed the club’s road clash with the Celtics on Thursday night due to a left knee contusion. He’s questionable to play on the road against Charlotte on Friday. Gordon is averaging 12.0 points and 2.2 assists per contest in 29.5 minutes per game this season.

Phoenix small forward Josh Okogie sat out Thursday with a lower abdominal strain. He last played on March 2nd and will likely be out Friday as well. Okogie is logging 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 17.1 minutes per contest for the Suns this year.

Charlotte Hornets Daily Fantasy Spin

Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball will sit out Friday’s game due to right ankle soreness. He’s expected back at the end of the month. Ball leads Charlotte in scoring with 23.9 points per game on the campaign.

Charlotte point guard Bryce McGowens will also sit out Friday. He’s missed the team’s last three games with swelling in his right knee. McGowens is averaging 5.2 points per game in 15.8 minutes per contest this year.

Hornets shooting guard Seth Curry (ankle), small forward Cody Martin (ankle), and center Mark Williams (back) will all sit out Friday’s home date with the Suns. Williams will be out for the rest of the season, while Curry and Martin are slated to potentially return at the end of March.

Suns vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 5-6 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Phoenix is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Charlotte is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 35-31 in Charlotte’s games this season.

The under is 36-29-1 in Phoenix’s games this season.

Suns vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

This is a tricky spot for the Suns. Phoenix just played in Boston on Thursday night and lost soundly to the Celtics by a score of 127-112. Now they have to play against Charlotte less than 24 hours later and they’re laying nearly 10 points.

A few numbers bolster the case against Phoenix. The Suns are 7-11-1 ATS as road favorites and 5-6 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season. Furthermore, Phoenix is 8-15-2 in non-conference games and 12-15 ATS after a loss this season. In order to cover this game, the Suns would have to win on the road by double-digits on the second night of a road back-to-back. I don’t see it. I’m taking the Hornets and the points at home in this one.

Suns vs. Hornets Prediction: CHARLOTTE HORNETS +9.5