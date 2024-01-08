Suns vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Phoenix Suns head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Monday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 6-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Phoenix Suns are 19-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-22-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 22-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-17 ATS this season.

Suns vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Phoenix Suns (+6) at 538 Los Angeles Clippers (-6); o/u 226.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Suns vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Eric Gordon missed the team’s last game due to right knee soreness. He’s officially listed as questionable for Monday’s game with that same ailment. Gordon is averaging 13.6 points per game in 31.4 minutes per contest for Phoenix this season.

Phoenix small forward Nassir Little sat out the club’s home game against Memphis on Sunday due to left knee soreness. He’s questionable for Monday’s road tilt with the Clippers. Little is averaging 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest in 23 games of action this year.

Suns center Bol Bol is questionable for Monday’s game with a right ankle sprain. The Oregon alum is averaging 3.2 points per game this season.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers center Ivica Zubac was the team’s best player in their 106-103 road loss to the Lakers on Sunday night. The 7-footer from Bosnia and Herzegovina put up 22 points and 19 rebounds. Both figures led the team. He shot 9 of 13 from the field and converted all 4 of his free throw attempts.

L.A. forward Paul George was also solid in his team’s loss to the Lakers on Sunday. George logged 22 points, 5 steals, 4 made three-pointers, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the loss. Paul George is second on the team in scoring with 23.2 points per game on the campaign.

Suns vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Los Angeles.

Phoenix is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Los Angeles is 10-8 ATS at home this season.

Los Angeles is 17-11 ATS as a favorite this season.

Suns vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Both of these teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers have the advantage, however, as their game on Sunday was a “road” game at their home arena against the Lakers. Phoenix played at home against Memphis on Sunday night and lost to the Grizzlies outright 121-115. The Suns are 7-14 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season, and 4-6 ATS as an underdog this year.

The Clippers are 10-7 ATS as home favorites this season, and 14-13 ATS in conference games this year. For context, the Suns are just 10-15 ATS against Western Conference foes in 2023. I think the Clippers get back on track at home against an underachieving Suns team on Monday night.

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -6