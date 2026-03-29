Sunday NBA Best Bets March 29: Can Toronto win and cover at home?

Sunday has 60% of the league in action as the fourth week of March 2026 draws to a close. It features 9 contests on a moderate NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:30 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

Can the Raptors defeat the Magic by 3 points or more? Will the Pelicans cover as home underdogs against the Rockets at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets March 29 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Toronto Raptors -2.5 over Orlando Magic

I like the Raptors here. Laying the points with this home favorite is the savvy move. The Raptors are perfectly positioned to cover the 2.5-point spread against Orlando on Sunday night.

Toronto brings strong momentum into this contest, boasting a 6-2 ATS record over their last 8 games overall. This season, the Raptors are a reliable 24-21 ATS in conference matchups, 34-25 ATS in non-division games, and 21-19 ATS following a win. Expect Toronto to defend their home court and comfortably secure the cover.

Final score projection: TORONTO RAPTORS 118, ORLANDO MAGIC 112.

NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans +6 over Houston Rockets

I’d take the Pelicans in this one. Grabbing the points with New Orleans looks like the sharp play on Sunday. The Pelicans are primed to cover the 6-point spread against the Rockets tonight.

New Orleans is an impressive 16-11-1 ATS as home underdogs and a resilient 26-22-1 ATS following a loss this season. Furthermore, the Pelicans dominate familiar opponents, boasting a 31-14-1 ATS record in conference matchups and a stellar 12-2-1 ATS mark within the division this year. Riding a 7-3 ATS streak over their last 10 games overall, expect the Pelicans to keep this one tightly contested until the final buzzer.

Final score projection: HOUSTON ROCKETS 116, NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 113.

Sunday NBA Best Bets March 29

Toronto Raptors -2.5 New Orleans Pelicans +6

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