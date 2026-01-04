Sunday NBA Best Bets Jan. 4: Can Minnesota win big in Washington?

Sunday features 8 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 2:00 PM ET to 9:30 PM ET. Can the Wizards cover the 10.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Timberwolves? Will the Thunder defeat the Suns by 9+ points at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix? I’ll pick both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets Jan. 4 article.

NBA Best Bet: Washington Wizards +10.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

I like Washington here. The Wizards are in a good spot to cover the 10.5-point spread against Minnesota by exploiting a significant schedule advantage. The Timberwolves enter Sunday night on the second night of a back-to-back and will likely be weary from playing their fourth straight road game on Sunday night. Historically, Washington has dominated this matchup from a betting perspective, posting a stellar 9-1 ATS record in their last 10 games against Minnesota. On top of that, Washington is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. With the Wizards finding better offensive rhythm lately and Minnesota battling travel fatigue, expect Washington to keep this contest well within the double-digit margin. Final score projection: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 114, WASHINGTON WIZARDS 107.

NBA Best Bet: Phoenix Suns +8.5 over Oklahoma City Thunder

I’d take the Suns in this one. Phoenix is primed to cover the 8.5-point spread as home underdogs because of an elite stretch of play and a distinct home-court advantage. Phoenix enters Sunday night with a red-hot 7-1 ATS record in their last eight games overall and a strong 4-2 ATS mark as a home underdog this season. Their reliability is further backed by a 12-7 ATS record following a win and a dominant 21-9 ATS conference record in 2025-26. Facing the juggernaut Thunder, the Suns’ ability to keep games competitive within the Western Conference suggests they will easily stay within this three-possession margin. Final score projection: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 118, PHOENIX SUNS 112.

