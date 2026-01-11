Sunday NBA Best Bets Jan. 11: Can Milwaukee win by 3+ points in Denver?

Sunday features 10 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:00 PM ET to 9:00 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites against the Spurs? Will the Bucks defeat the Nuggets by 3+ points at Ball Arena in Denver? I’ll pick both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets Jan. 11 article.

NBA Best Bet: Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 over San Antonio Spurs

I like Minnesota here. The Timberwolves are primed to cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites by relying on their proven ability to bounce back. Minnesota is an impressive 8-5 ATS after a loss this season and has gone 5-2 ATS in its last seven games overall. Furthermore, they have historically dominated this conference matchup, posting a 4-0 straight-up record and going 3-1 ATS in their last four games against San Antonio. With Anthony Edwards leading an offense that has averaged over 130 points recently, Minnesota should outpace a Spurs team that is also playing on short rest. Final score projection: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 121, SAN ANTONIO SPURS 114.

NBA Best Bet: Milwaukee Bucks -2.5 over Denver Nuggets

I’d take Milwaukee in this one. The Bucks are in a good position to cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites by playing with situational efficiency; the Bucks are an impressive 14-9 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Historically, Milwaukee has also proven it can handle Denver’s unique home-court advantage, maintaining a 5-4-1 ATS record in its last 10 games against the Nuggets. By utilizing Giannis Antetokounmpo to attack Denver’s interior, and with Nikola Jokic out of the lineup, the Bucks should be able to dictate the tempo and secure a narrow but well-earned victory in this high-stakes cross-conference showdown. Final score projection: MILWAUKEE BUCKS 117, DENVER NUGGETS 112.

Sunday NBA Best Bets Jan. 11

Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 Milwaukee Bucks -2.5

