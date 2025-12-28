Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 28: Can Detroit bounce back after a loss?

Sunday features 6 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:30 PM ET to 9:30 PM ET. Can the Blazers cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Celtics? Will the Pistons defeat the Clippers by 4+ points at Intuit Dome? Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 28 article.

NBA Best Bet: Portland Trail Blazers +6.5 over Boston Celtics

I like the Blazers here. Portland is well-positioned to cover the 6.5 points as home underdogs against Boston on Sunday, thanks to a pace and efficiency profile that should keep the game tight. The Trail Blazers play at a slower tempo at home, which should limit possessions and reduce Boston’s margin for separation, while their half-court offense has been more efficient against non-conference foes. Defensively, Portland’s ability to contest shots and control the glass should help to neutralize Boston’s transition edge. That formula has paid off all season, with Portland 7-3 ATS as a home underdog, 5-4 ATS in non-conference games, and 10-8 ATS after a loss in 2025. Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 120, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 116.

NBA Best Bet: Los Angeles Clippers +3.5 over Detroit Pistons

I’d take the Clippers in this one. The Clippers are in a strong position to cover — and win outright — as 3.5-point home underdogs against Detroit on Sunday night, largely due to efficiency advantages and matchup history. Los Angeles can control the game with a slower, half-court pace that should limit Detroit’s transition opportunities. What’s more, L.A.’s offensive efficiency spikes at home when they’re able to space the floor and attack mismatches. Defensively, the Clippers’ ability to switch and contest shots should keep the scoring margin tight throughout. That profile has produced results, as Los Angeles is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games against Detroit and 6-3 ATS in its last nine overall. Final score projection: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 116, DETROIT PISTONS 113.

