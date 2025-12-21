Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 21: Will New York keep rolling as home favorites?

Last Updated on December 21, 2025 11:02 pm by Alex Becker

Sunday features 5 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:30 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Knicks on Sunday night? Will Houston defeat Sacramento by 13+ points at Golden 1 Arena? Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 21 article.

NBA Best Bet: New York Knicks -8.5 over Miami Heat

I like the Knicks here. New York should be well-positioned to cover the 8.5 points as home favorites against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, thanks to a combination of pace control and offensive/defensive efficiency that typically plays well at Madison Square Garden. New York’s ability to push the tempo when they choose — paired with a defense that can limit transition opportunities — allows the Knicks to dictate possessions and keep Miami from getting easy buckets in the open floor, forcing the Heat into tougher half-court looks and slowing the overall game flow to New York’s comfort level.

That edge is reflected in the numbers: the Knicks are 12-2 ATS as a home favorite, 14-9 ATS in conference games, and 4-3 ATS after a loss this season, showing they respond well to adversity and have little trouble covering considerable spreads. With that profile in mind, expect the Knicks to control enough of the action to win and cover. Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 118, MIAMI HEAT 108.

NBA Best Bet: Sacramento Kings +12.5 over Houston Rockets

I’d take Sacramento in this game. The Kings are set up nicely to cover the 12.5 points as home underdogs against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. This stems from their ability to push the pace and create efficient offense, which can keep this game within striking distance — especially if they avoid long droughts and force Houston into contested looks.

Sacramento typically plays with pace and generates good shot quality, and defensively, they should be able to slow the Rockets’ transition game enough to prevent an outright runaway. The Kings have a strong historical cover profile in similar spots, going 69-65-2 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2022 season, and they’ve also been competitive straight up in this matchup, going 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Houston. Expect the Kings to stay within the number and for them to keep this game relatively competitive. Final score projection: HOUSTON ROCKETS 117, SACRAMENTO KINGS 108.

Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 21

New York Knicks -8.5 Sacramento Kings +12.5

