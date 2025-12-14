Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 14: Can the Lakers win and cover in Phoenix?

Sunday features 8 NBA games sprinkled throughout the day. Can the Pelicans cover the spread as road underdogs on Sunday night? Can the short-handed Suns cover a small number against the Lakers? Will the Blazers cover as home dogs against the Warriors? Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 14 column.

NBA Best Bet: New Orleans Pelicans +4.5 over Chicago Bulls

I like the Pelicans here. New Orleans is in a strong spot to cover the 4.5 points against the Bulls on Sunday night by controlling pace and leaning on efficiency at both ends, while recent trends support the matchup. New Orleans is 6–2 ATS in its last eight games against Chicago and 7–3 ATS in its last 10 games overall, reflecting consistent performance relative to the market. Offensively, the Pelicans’ ball movement and shot quality translate well in a slower tempo, while their defensive length and versatility limit clean looks and transition chances. If New Orleans maintains discipline and wins the efficiency battle, an outright win is well within reach. Final score projection: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 115, CHICAGO BULLS 111.

NBA Best Bet: Phoenix Suns +3 over Los Angeles Lakers

I like Phoenix to cover here. The Suns are in a good position to cover the 3-point spread against the Lakers on Sunday night by controlling the game’s pace, getting good shots on offense, and preventing good shots on defense. Trends back the Suns’ case for covering. Phoenix is 15–8 ATS in conference games and 7–3 ATS after a loss this season, showing they respond well and consistently outperform market expectations. Offensively, the Suns’ half-court execution and shot quality should translate into a measured tempo, while their defensive efficiency and discipline should limit transition chances. If Phoenix dictates rhythm and avoids empty possessions, this matchup should stay tight throughout. Final score projection: PHOENIX SUNS 117, LOS ANGELES LAKERS 114.

NBA Best Bet: Portland Trail Blazers +4.5 over Golden State Warriors

I like Portland to cover this game. The Trail Blazers are in a strong spot to cover the 4.5 points against the Warriors on Sunday night by leveraging a clear rebounding edge in a matchup where efficiency is otherwise comparable. The Trail Blazers and Warriors post similar shooting percentages and per-possession offensive efficiency, which puts added importance on extra possessions — an area where Portland has the advantage on the glass. In a tight matchup, betting trends give Portland the edge. To wit, Portland is 6–0 ATS as a home underdog, 9–6 ATS after a loss, and 5–3 ATS over its last eight games overall. If the Blazers control rebounds and limit second-chance points, they can keep this game tight throughout. Final score projection: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 118, PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 115.

