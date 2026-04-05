Sunday NBA Best Bets April 5: Can Cleveland blow out Indiana?

Sunday has over 70% of the league in action as the first week of April 2026 wraps up. It features 11 contests on a packed NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:30 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

Can the Cavaliers win by 18 points or more at home against the Pacers? Will the Rockets and Warriors go over the total of 225.5 points on Sunday night? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets April 5 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Indiana Pacers +17.5 over Cleveland Cavaliers

I like the Pacers here. Indiana is well-positioned to cover the massive 17.5-point spread as road underdogs against Cleveland on Sunday evening. The Pacers have been an incredibly reliable bet lately, posting a stellar 7-1 ATS record in their last 8 games overall.

Additionally, Indiana is 8-6 ATS in divisional matchups this season. They also consistently play Cleveland tough, boasting a 7-3 ATS mark in their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Cavs.

While the Cavaliers should ultimately secure the home victory, Indiana’s strong current form points toward them keeping this game well within the number.

Final score projection: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 122, INDIANA PACERS 110.

NBA Best Bet: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Over 225.5

I’d take the over in this one. The Sunday night matchup between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors appears ripe to eclipse the 225.5-point total. High-scoring affairs are the norm for the Warriors, as the over is 46-31 in Golden State’s games this season.

This trend amplifies both regionally and locally, as the over is 29-18 in the Warriors’ conference matchups and 24-14 in their home contests this year. Houston is also trending upward offensively, with the over cashing in 7 of their last 10 games overall. Expect a fast-paced shootout that comfortably clears the number.

Final score projection: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 122, HOUSTON ROCKETS 115.

Sunday NBA Best Bets April 5

Indiana Pacers +17.5 Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Over 225.5

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