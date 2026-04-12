Sunday NBA Best Bets April 12: Can Atlanta knock off Miami on the road?

Sunday once again has the entire league in action as the second week of April 2026 winds down. It’s the last day of the NBA regular season, featuring 15 contests on a jam-packed NBA slate. The games will have start times ranging from 6:00 PM ET to 8:30 PM ET.

Can the Heat cover the 2.5 points as home favorites against the Hawks? The public thinks so. You can check out who else the public likes at our NBA public betting chart page.

Will the Jazz and Lakers game go over the total of 236.5 points on Sunday night? You can examine the odds for that game and all the other NBA contests at our NBA betting odds page. I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets April 12 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +2.5 over Miami Heat

I like Atlanta in this one. The Hawks are primed to cover the 2.5-point spread against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

The trends point strongly toward an upset, starting with the fact that Atlanta is 21-18 ATS as an underdog this year. The Hawks have also excelled away from home, going 23-17 ATS as the road team this season.

Add in their impressive 29-24 ATS record when playing on 1 day of rest this season, and the Hawks have the clear analytical edge to overcome Miami’s home-court advantage. Expect Atlanta’s high-powered offense to be the difference down the stretch.

Final score projection: ATLANTA HAWKS 118, MIAMI HEAT 114.

NBA Best Bet: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Over 236.5

I’d take the over in this game. The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are set to easily clear Sunday’s 236.5-point total. Utah has been a reliable over bet all year, as the over is 49-32 in their games this season—the second-highest percentage in the NBA.

The trends heavily favor a shootout: the over is 43-29 when the Jazz are underdogs and 32-19 in their conference matchups this season. History also points toward the over, as it has cashed in 7 of the last 10 meetings between these 2 squads. Expect a fast-paced, high-scoring game that cruises past the number.

Final score projection: LOS ANGELES LAKERS 129, UTAH JAZZ 117.

Sunday NBA Best Bets April 12

Atlanta Hawks +2.5 Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Over 236.5

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