Spurs vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to San Fran to the face the Warriors at the Chase Center at 10:00p.m. ET on Friday night. The Warriors are listed as 10.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 234.5 points, what is the best bet from the Chase Center? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

571 San Antonio Spurs (+10.5) at 572 Golden State Warriors (-10.5); o/u 234.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Spurs vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

Victor Wembanyama recorded 22 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday’s 109-102 loss versus the LA Clippers. Five different Spurs recorded double figures in scoring in Wednesday’s contest. San Antonio will look to snap a 10-game losing streak as they head to face Golden State Friday.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Klay Thompson recorded a season high in points with 23 in Golden State’s 8-point loss versus the Suns on Wednesday. Despite the loss, it must be exciting to see for the Dubs to see Klay produce back-to-back 20+ point games, as it has been a dismal scoring season for Thompson thus far. Golden State will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss as they return home to face the struggling Spurs.

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

Spurs 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Warriors are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus San Antonio.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Warriors.

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction:

Both teams have struggled as of a late San Antonio has lost their last 10, while Golden State is 2-8 over their last ten games.

Take the over here. The Spurs defense is bottom three in total team defense allowing 123 ppg, while the Dubs defensively haven’t been great either ranking 18th in the league allowing opponents to score 114 ppg. Furthermore, Golden State has especially struggled without Draymond Green defensively allowing over 120 points in three of four games without Green. Draymond will remain out on Friday, due to his suspension.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 234.5

