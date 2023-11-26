Spurs vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The San Antonio Spurs head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Nuggets cover the 11.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Spurs vs. Nuggets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-10 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 10-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-11 ATS this season.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

527 San Antonio Spurs (+11.5) at 528 Denver Nuggets (-11.5); o/u 228.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Spurs vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell was great in his team’s 118-112 road loss to the Warriors on Friday night. In that contest, the Florida State alum had 24 points in 29 minutes off the bench. He shot 10 of 19 from the field and 4 of 10 from deep while also collecting 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

San Antonio small forward Keldon Johnson was also exceptional against Golden State on Friday. In his team’s loss, Johnson had 22 points, a game-high 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 made three-pointers, and 2 steals.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray will miss Sunday’s game with a right hamstring strain. Murray is targeting the beginning of December for a potential return. Jamal Murray is third on the team in scoring this season with 16.3 points per game.

Denver center Nikola Jokic (back), power forward Aaron Gordon (heel), shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), and point guard Reggie Jackson (back) are all listed as probable to play against San Antonio on Sunday. Jokic, Gordon, and Caldwell-Pope have all made 16 starts for the Nuggets this season.

Spurs vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

San Antonio is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Denver.

Denver is a league-worst 5-11 ATS overall this season.

Denver is 1-4 ATS after a loss this season.

The over is 11-5 in San Antonio’s games this season.

The under is 11-5 in Denver’s games this season.

Denver is 45-48-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Spurs vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

I don’t like what I’ve been seeing from Denver of late. The Nuggets have lost 4 of their last 5 games straight up and are 2-5 straight up in their last 7 contests. Their skid seems to coincide with the injury to Jamal Murray who hasn’t played in a game since November 4th. Denver is 1-8 ATS in the 9 games since Murray got hurt. That’s not exactly ideal.

The Spurs are 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games as they lost by 7 to the Clippers on Wednesday night and lost to the Warriors by 6 on Friday night. San Antonio has lost 11 straight games straight up, but 6 of those losses have come by 9 points or less. What’s more, the Spurs are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against the Nuggets in Denver. One final number: the Nuggets are 32-35 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season. They’re playing the Spurs on equal rest on Sunday night. I’m taking San Antonio and the points on the road in Denver.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +11.5