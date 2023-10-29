Spurs vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday night at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Spurs cover the 9-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Spurs vs. Clippers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The San Antonio Spurs went 22-60 straight up in the regular season last year. They went 33-49 ATS last season.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 44-38 straight up in the regular season last year. They went 43-44 ATS last season.

Spurs vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

579 San Antonio Spurs (+9) at 580 Los Angeles Clippers (-9); o/u 229

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Spurs vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama was instrumental in his team’s 126-122 home win over the Rockets on Friday night. In that game, the 7’4” French national scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, blocked 3 shots, and collected 3 steals. His size, length, and skill make him one of the more intriguing #1 overall picks in recent years.

San Antonio shooting guard Devin Vassell was also excellent on Friday night. Vassell poured in 25 points while making 7 of 13 shots from the field and 3 of 7 shots from beyond the arc. He led the Spurs in scoring and minutes played in his team’s triumph on Friday.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann won’t play in his team’s game against the Spurs Sunday night. Mann is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Terance Mann averaged 10.6 points per game in 26.6 minutes per contest in the playoffs for the Clippers last season.

Los Angeles lost their game at Utah on Friday night, 120-118, but Norman Powell provided a valiant scoring effort in the defeat. In 25 minutes off the bench, Powell racked up 20 points while converting 7 of 10 shots from the field and 2 of 4 shots from three-point land.

Spurs vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 37-44-1 ATS after a loss since 2021.

The Clippers are 30-31 ATS as a home favorite since 2021.

The over is 89-74-4 in San Antonio’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s the second-highest mark in the league in that span.

The over is 8-1-1 in the Clippers’ last 10 games.

Spurs vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

The San Antonio Spurs selected 7’4” 210-pound Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. He reportedly has an 8-foot wingspan and has hands that are larger than Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s. Wembanyama has a chance to be one of the best players in the NBA sooner rather than later due to his size and skills. The early returns have been good. In 2 games, Wembanyama is averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. His ability to impact this game on both ends of the floor cannot be overstated.

The Clippers are coming off of a road loss to Utah in which they shot 53.2% from the field. The problem was, Los Angeles allowed 16 made three-pointers and allowed 22 free throw attempts. The Spurs have always been on the cutting edge of analytics and will likely aim to shoot a bevy of three-pointers and free throws on Sunday. I believe they can use that formula to keep the game respectable throughout. I’ll take Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs, and the points on Sunday night.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +9