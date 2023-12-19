Spurs vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The San Antonio Spurs head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Spurs cover the 16.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The San Antonio Spurs are 4-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-15 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 19-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-13-1 ATS this season.

Spurs vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

525 San Antonio Spurs (+16.5) at 526 Milwaukee Bucks (-16.5); o/u 248.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Spurs vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama won’t be available for Tuesday night’s road clash with the Bucks. He’s dealing with right ankle soreness. The French rookie is already San Antonio’s best player as he’s averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game on the campaign.

Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson had a good game in his team’s 146-110 road loss to New Orleans on Sunday. The Kentucky alum had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in the loss. Johnson is third on the team in scoring with 17.0 points per game this year.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks shooting guard Malik Beasley has missed the club’s last two games due to an illness, but he’s probable to play against the Spurs at home on Tuesday night. Beasley is averaging 12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 made three-pointers per game in 24 starts for Milwaukee this season.

Milwaukee point guard TyTy Washington Jr. missed the team’s last game with a right ankle sprain, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s home tilt with San Antonio. Washington averaged 14.0 minutes per game for the Houston Rockets last season but has only seen game in action in two contests for Milwaukee this year.

Spurs vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

San Antonio is 6-9 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

San Antonio is 9-11 ATS after a loss this year.

Milwaukee is 10-8 ATS after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 2-1 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Spurs vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Spurs won’t have Victor Wembanyama for this game, and that could end up playing a major role in the outcome. In San Antonio’s only previous game without Wembanyama, the Spurs lost on the road to the Pelicans 121-106. The Bucks’ offense is much better than the Pelicans’ offense and that could present the Spurs with some problems on Tuesday.

Milwaukee is 6-1 straight up on their current homestand, and the Bucks are 5-2 ATS in that same span. Milwaukee has scored at least 119 points in each one of those games, and they’ve topped the 130-point mark five times in that span. I was dubious of San Antonio’s chances of covering this contest with Victor Wembanyama in the lineup, but his absence makes the case for Milwaukee almost overwhelming. I’m laying the points with the Bucks at home on Tuesday night.

Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -16.5