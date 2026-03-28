Saturday NBA Best Bets March 28: Can the Hornets win and cover 6 straight?

Saturday has 40% of the league in action as the fourth week of March 2026 winds down. It features 6 contests on a light NBA slate with start times ranging from 3:00 PM ET to 10:00 PM ET.

Can the Hornets defeat the 76ers by 6 points or more? Will the Kings and Hawks game turn into a track meet at State Farm Arena in Atlanta? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets March 28 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets -5.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

I like the Hornets here. Charlotte should be able to cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Spectrum Center has been a fortress, with Charlotte posting a stellar 23-13 ATS record as the home team this season.

The Hornets have comfortably handled expectations this year, going 18-11 ATS as a favorite and 23-15 ATS following a win. Furthermore, Charlotte excels against familiar foes, boasting a 28-17 ATS mark in conference games in 2025-26. Expect the Hornets to keep it rolling as they comfortably pull away.

Final score projection: CHARLOTTE HORNETS 120, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 110.

NBA Best Bet: Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks Over 236.5

I’d take the over in this one. There is big potential value in backing the over of 236.5 points when the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks clash on Saturday night. The over is 16-11 in Sacramento’s non-conference games this year. What’s more, they consistently score and give up points after defeats, with the over going 29-25 when the Kings are playing after a loss this season.

Atlanta follows similar high-scoring trends, as the over is 5-2 in their last 7 games overall. Furthermore, the over is 9-6 in Atlanta’s games when they’re playing with the rest disadvantage this season. Expect a fast-paced shootout where both offenses thrive.

Final score projection: ATLANTA HAWKS 129, SACRAMENTO KINGS 116.

Saturday NBA Best Bets March 28

Charlotte Hornets -5.5 Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks Over 236.5

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