Saturday NBA Best Bets Jan. 10: Can Boston knock off San Antonio?

Saturday features 6 games on the NBA slate with start times ranging from 1:00 PM ET to 9:30 PM ET. Can the Celtics cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites against the Spurs? Will the Hornets defeat the Jazz by 5+ points at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City? I’ll pick both contests below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets Jan. 10 article.

NBA Best Bet: Boston Celtics -1.5 over San Antonio Spurs

I like Boston here. The Celtics are in a good spot to cover the 1.5-point spread at TD Garden by leaning on their stifling defense and the veteran leadership of Jaylen Brown. Historically strong in these scenarios, Boston is 7-5 ATS in non-conference games and 13-10 ATS after a win this season. Furthermore, the Celtics have proven their resilience when playing on tight turnarounds, posting a stellar 5-1 ATS record when playing on no rest this year. Their depth and ability to execute in back-to-back situations should stifle the Spurs’ transition game and secure the home victory and cover. Final score projection: BOSTON CELTICS 116, SAN ANTONIO SPURS 109.

NBA Best Bet: Utah Jazz +4.5 over Charlotte Hornets

I’d take Utah in this game. The Jazz are well-positioned to cover the 4.5-point spread at the Delta Center due to their home-court advantage and superior rebounding. Utah has been remarkably profitable in this specific spot, posting a 12-6 ATS record as a home underdog this season. Their efficiency extends beyond their building, as they are 6-5 ATS in non-conference games and a solid 9-8 ATS when facing an opponent on equal rest this year. Expect Utah’s young frontcourt players to exploit Charlotte’s interior defense, keeping the game tight until the final whistle. Final score projection: UTAH JAZZ 112, CHARLOTTE HORNETS 110.

